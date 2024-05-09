Lakeland History and Culture Center opens doors to areas past

LAKELAND, Fla — Lakeland's rich history is on display at the Lakeland Public Library.

The History and Culture Center is a newer addition to the library, featuring an exhibit on the area's ties to the railroad.

LuAnn Mims with the Lakeland Public Library Special Collections says, "So we're trying to be very inclusive and making sure that we cover a multitude of layers of our community's history. And, you know, it's, it's been very well received. And we're really thankful for all the support that we've been given developing this project."

The exhibit does rotate every few years.

In addition the exhibit, you can dive deeper into specific Lakeland history, like the old house you see every day or even do some geneological research with staff on-hand to help.