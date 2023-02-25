Watch Now
WATCH: See the runners cross the finish line at the Gasparilla Distance Classic - Hour 4

Runners cross the finish line of the Gasparilla Distance Classic in hour 4
Posted at 12:51 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 12:57:21-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Watch yourself, or your friends and family cross the finish line at the Gasparilla Distance Classic. ABC Action News has all of the video from the finish line separated into five-minute blocks below so you can see all the action from the finish line from all the racers.

The clips below may be downloaded, and they are arranged by the time of the race.

4:00 – 4:05 Saturday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://bit.ly/3xUOIDu

4:05 – 4:10 Saturday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://bit.ly/3KxMth8

4:10 – 4:15 Saturday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://bit.ly/3Zn7JdK

4:15 – 4:20 Saturday | Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: https://bit.ly/3XY5bBv

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click Here to Get Race Results and Times!