Bulls Family Fest invites community to USF campus

For the second year in a row, the USF Bulls Family Fest is coming up next month.

The family-friendly event brings nearly 10,000 people to the USF campus for a day of fun, games, and entertainment.

USF Colleges and student organizations will be showing off all they have to offer. The School of Music will perform along with some campus dance groups.

They are also bringing back the mascot race, where Rocky and his friends will see who is the fastest.

"The Bulls Family Fest is important to us as a USF community, because it's a it's an opportunity for us to just open our doors. We want every family and child in the Tampa Bay area to say, USF is not just a place behind a fence. It's a place I've been and it's a place I can go and we USF provides so many great resources to our Tampa Bay area. We have so many great partnerships, and it's just an opportunity for us to again, open our doors and say, Come, come hang out with us for a day, for a day of fun," explains Caryn Preston, Asst. Dir. of USF Youth Experiences.

The event is March 1st and is free.

But there is registration. Click hereto find out more.