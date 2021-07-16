Watch
CommunityAround Town

Actions

Yuengling to expand Tampa brewery into massive entertainment complex with concert venue, restaurants

Complex set to open Fall 2022
items.[0].image.alt
Yuengling
yuengling.png
Posted at 3:03 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 03:03:20-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Yuengling, "America's Oldest Brewery," is expanding its massive Tampa campus into a future family destination.

The beer giant, which started brewing its lager in the bay area in 1999, will open a massive entertainment complex on its property right around the corner from Busch Gardens.

Set to open in Fall 2022, Yuengling's spacious new party zone will feature restaurants, bars, a concert stage, museums, brewery tours and more.

To see the designs, click here.

"Now's the time when we want to reach out and hug the community," says Brent Wertz, Yuengling's vice-president of hospitality.

Yuengling's Tampa brewery is capable of putting out 1.2 million bottles of beer a day. The local location is responsible for quenching the thirst of Florida and the Southeastern U.S.

Currently there are no public tours of Yuengling's Tampa brewery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.