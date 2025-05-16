Water Street Night Market hosts dozens of local artists

Water Street quickly became a hub for housing, working and entertainment in Downtown Tampa.

The Night Market is a popular event that features local artists, live music and around 30 vendors from around Tampa Bay.

"It's really engaging. I can talk and work, so it's really cool," Shannon Tierney, a local participating artist, said. "People come up and talk to you. They ask about, like, your inspiration."

The Night Market returns in August.

