The Florida Winery and Mad Beach Brewing find success on John's Pass

John's Pass is a historic fishing village on Madeira Beach that is full of restaurants, shops, bars and ice cream.

We stopped by the Florida Winery and Mad Beach Brewing, both locally owned.

The Florida Winery has been on the Pass since 2008 and makes wine on-site, although it may be best known for its wine slushies.

For many tourists, it's a must-stop year after year.

"Oh, that's the best, people that come back year after year, or especially when family come to visit. They got to come out here and have a wine slushie, you know, or wine or upstairs, and have our doughnut burger. So it's definitely, you know, a great thing whenever we get those return customers that come back over and over again," said Matthew Powers, owner of the Florida Winery and Mad Beach Brewing.

Like many businesses on the Pass, the winery suffered damage from Hurricane Helene, putting them out of business for about three months.

"It took us down for about three months or so, you know, replacing a lot of fixtures and stuff like that," Powers said. "It was definitely a trying time. You know, it was great to see, though, the community of Madeira Beach and outside of Madeira Beach, we were, you know, cleaning our spot out, and we had people reaching out, 'Hey, how can we come help? How can I help?'"

