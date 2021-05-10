Specialty Grocer, Fields and Table, opens in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Fields and Table is a specialty grocery store that just opened in Riverview.

The grocer specializes in produce, meats and dairy that is sourced primarily in Florida.

The largest selection in the store is fruits and vegetables.

The owner tells ABC Action News that the whole concept of the store is about educating their shoppers.

"As you saw inside, we have a giant video wall that's featuring a lot of our farms, a lot of our vendors, where your products come from, we have always felt that it's very important for us to be able to be transparent to our consumers. And we have always thought that that was something that was missing in the market and that it was something that was very needed, as well," explains owner Mirna Skinner.

Skinner and her husband actually started their family in Riverview and wanted to give back to the community, so they opened the grocery store.

A lot of the builders they used were also local.

