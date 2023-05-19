Seminole Historical Society captures community's rich history

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Take a walk around Seminole City Park, and don't forget to stop by the Seminole Historical Society Museum.

It's a free museum but donations are encouraged.

Inside you can get a look at Seminole's first pioneer family, the first class of Seminole Elementary, how orange groves helped shaped the area, and the community's connection to Native Americans.

"We have to document history. So future generations have something to look back on to go, 'This is where we came from. This is our evolution,' and, you know, within Seminole, this was an area at one time when I can remember it was all orange groves," Kristen Oliphant, President of the Seminole Historical Society Museum, said. "Students, as you're going through school, you need to learn about what was special about where I live, what made it home."

The museum is also home to a pretty important fossil: a Colombian Wooly Mammoth was found in 2007 in Boca Ciega Millennium Park.

A local teen found the bones while taking pictures in the park.

Today, those fossils and her story are located right in the museum.

Also, coming up this weekend on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., there is a fundraiser to help support the historical society's efforts.

Seminole Historical Society

For $10, you can get a tour of a private garden called the Historic Holloway Haven.

For more information and how you can get involved, click here.