Original World of Beer started in Westchase

Now with more than 70 locations worldwide, World of Beer actually started in Westchase.

For 15 years they've called the location at the Westchase Town Center home. The community has supported them from day one.

"But the idea, the concept behind it is just create a fun atmosphere and environment for your customers to come in, drink some awesome beers that you can't find everywhere. We've got over 300 bottles, 30 beers on tap. And a big focus of ours is just that really, really awesome environment with live music throughout the weekends," explains owner Dung To.

"Westchase was still kind of a growing community, there weren't many, you know, restaurants and bars and businesses in the area. And so they really embraced us, there are some customers that we've had coming here for 15 years now. Now their kids are coming here," explains To. "The community has really, really embraced us. And we continue to do, you know, outreach programs with them, you know, with the Westchase Golf Course here. And not a month goes by that we don't sponsor a golf tournament or a charity event of some sort that goes on through there. So it's a great community partner."

World of Beer never let a staff member go during COVID. In turn, the community recognized their dedication to their staff.

"Regulars would come in and I mean, tip them astronomically just to make sure that they were taken care of because they knew that they were struggling, you know, your employees or your younger bartenders, you know, paying rent and making sure that they could pay their school loans still. The community really came together and took care of them," explains To.