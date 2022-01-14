New retailers coming to the Citrus Park Town Center

The Citrus Park Town Center has been a staple in the Citrus Park community since 1999. It's a 1.1 million square foot center with more than 5 million visitors a year.

Coming soon you'll find a new game day apparel retailer called Bows and Arrows. And hopefully by the end of the year, you'll find a new tenant inside the old Sears.

"We actually are getting ready to debut a brand new retailer called Elevate Fun, and it's like a mega fun complex. They have go karts and bowling and it's gonna have restaurants. It's two stories," explains Julia Chappell, Director of Marketing and Business Development at the Citrus Park Town Center.

It's no secret malls across the country have been struggling, but Chappell says they're really trying to be innovative.

"But what we really have done is become really part of the community through that the art scene. So we have pop-up art galleries throughout. So we represent local artists. And through these galleries, we also have partnered, as you can see over here with the Freedom Pavilion, so it's an outdoor Art Foundation, and they do a journey through the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall. So we have some really neat partnerships, the Hillsborough Library, we have actually a pop-up library where you can go in and read, take a book or return a book," says Chappell.

And if you're a fan of Gasparilla, if you shop at the Citrus Park Town Center on Friday, January 28th you will get free beads.

