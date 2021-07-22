Happy's Bayou Bites in Dunedin cooks up spicy Cajun favorites for serious Tampa Bay area foodies

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Happy's Bayou Bites mirrors the charm and quirks of its hometown Dunedin.

"I wanted to do this in my town, serving my friends," says owner Mark Jordan. "I don't care if we serve 10 people a day!"

"When people come here and sit in our yard, and love our food, that brings us true joy," says Mark's wife, and the restaurant's namesake, Happy Jordan.

The couple opened the spicy-delicious Cajun eatery seven years ago after Mark retired from a 30-year Army career. The restaurant is 100% veteran-owned.

Sean Daly

Happy's blackened catfish, fried Po Boy sandwiches, signature gumbo and more have made the colorful shack on Dunedin's Skinner Boulevard a favorite of serious foodies all over the Tampa Bay area.

The restaurant is currently opened four days a week, Wednesday through Saturday, for lunch and early dinner.

