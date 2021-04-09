Feeding Tampa Bay partners with Hillsborough Community College's NEST program

TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay is teaming up with the Hillsborough Community College NEST project to help feed students in the West Tampa community.

"So, NEST stands for nourishment, education and social terraces. And that first word nourishment is inspired by the need for food relief resources for our students, but also in the Tampa Bay area," explains Amanda Poss with Hillsborough Community College.

The project helps students get access to things like plants, that offer sustainable food. Partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay also allows those get access to recipes, additional resources like SNAP and other opportunities that Feeding Tampa Bay Offers.

"We are so thankful for our partnership with HCC. They have helped us throughout the Pandemic and beyond to feed families across Tampa Bay. But today, specifically, we're here with the Nest project and they've made it possible for us to use technology to reach out to those in our care," explains Shannon Hannon Olivero with Feeding Tampa Bay.

To find out more about Feeding Tampa Bay's initiatives, click here.

