Downtown Tampa provides resources for those experiencing homelessness or addiction

The mission of The Portico is very simple: to help those who need it most.

"I think because we're Downtown Tampa, we have a unique ability to connect with people where they are at," Justin LaRosa, director and pastor at The Portico, said. "We have a large homeless population in this area, and it allows them to receive connection and community without traveling outside their typical area."

The Portico is part of the Hyde Park United Methodist Church. It's a resource for those struggling with addiction, recovery or homelessness.

The programs help people get connected to recovery, job placement, and even housing.

It also provides outlets, like meditation, yoga, breakfast and other programming.

Mindy Vaughan is a perfect example of how The Portico can help someone.

She's now one of their employees, but she connected with them in 2017 while undergoing treatment herself.

She started off as a barista at The Portico Cafe and since 2019 has been the operations manager.

"I can, you know, identify with exactly what they're going through, and I can help them navigate through all their feelings and everything. And it's really been, like I said, that's the best part of my job," said Vaughan.

The Portico Cafe is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone who works there is going through a program. They serve coffee, smoothies, breakfast and lunch.

You can also rent their meeting spaces. All of these are ways to help support their mission.

They also need volunteers every Sunday to help serve breakfast to roughly 200 people.

