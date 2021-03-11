Downtown New Port Richey finds success on Main Street

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Just after you turn off U.S.19 in New Port Richey you'll find a bright and vibrant slice of the city.

Downtown New Port Richey is finding its success.

A walk through this area and you'll find tons of businesses from shopping to restaurants and breweries.

"Downtown New Port Richey is really experiencing a Renaissance. It's been growing and thriving for the past six or seven years now. And even through the last year during the pandemic, we continue to grow with over a dozen new businesses coming into downtown," says Economic Developer Director Charles Rudd.

"I think it shows that we've created a really attractive business environment that's attracting entrepreneurs to downtown to go into business for themselves. And of course, when something happens with the economy, people often will if they're let go from work will go into business for themselves," says Rudd.

Starting your own business is something Rudd and his team are hoping they can help with, offering incentives and help to anyone who wants to come to town.

With any Main Street, walking and biking is a necessity. But, its location sits right on the Cotee River, ideal for kayaking and bringing people down to the water.

There are also new plans to expand downtown and create a Master Plan to connect all these areas.

You can read more about those master plans by clicking here.