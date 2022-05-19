Academy of the Holy Names celebrates 140 years in Palma Ceia

PALMA CEIA, Fla. — Drive down Bayshore Boulevard in Palma Ceia and you're sure to notice the beautiful building of the Academy of the Holy Names.

The school first moved to Tampa in the late 1800s from Key West.

"This school is the Academy of The Holy Names originated in 1881 in downtown Tampa," explained Sister Anne Reagan. "So in 1881, they sent two sisters from Key West, they came up by boat and actually landed in Manatee County and came here to Tampa. And they opened what was called the Convent School. And that was opened from 1881 until 1928-29."

At the time, the school was open to young girls. Today, boys and girls can attend school here from Pre-K through eighth grade. High School remains a girls-only school.

Nearly 1,000 students from all across Tampa Bay go to school here, continuing 140 years of traditions.

"I think consistency over time, you know, I'm just delivering that high quality Catholic education, I think that's first and foremost. I've learned [this school] is very rich in tradition, you know, all the different student activities, the celebratory events, just the ethos of a school, right," Academy of the Holy Names President Kevin Whitney said. "I mean, I think, over time, a lot of those things that maintain themselves and they give, I think our young women and our young children a very strong sense of pride about attending school here."

