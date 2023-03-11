Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Winston

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 11:04:04-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Winston is an almost 4-year-old Weimaraner. He was hit by a car in South Tampa last October and was left to die until someone pulled over and took him to the vet.

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue says about him:

"The great community of South Tampa reached out to Heidi's Legacy to help and we stepped up to the plate.
Winston did fracture both his back legs and had surgery at Fetch (October 9,2022). Winston's doing well he's actually already walking but he will be on crate rest for the next 6 to 8 weeks. He is to remain on crate rest & only taken on potty breaks on a leash.
Winston the Weimaraner was born March 31, 2019 he gets along with dogs, cats and kids.
The bill at Fetch was $9,400 and we just barely collected half...we are still collecting donations.
Winston is now getting around well...neuter, microchipped, gastropexy done and up to date on vaccinations."

If you're interested in adopting him, click here!

