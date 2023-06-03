SEMINOLE, Fla — This sweet, loving girl is 4yr old Trixie. Her foster said she is one of the best dogs they've ever had. She is a SWEETHEART!

WFTS Rescues in Action -- Trixie



Here's what Fluff Animal Rescue had to say about her:

"At just 33lbs, she is a very quiet little girl with a lot of love to give. Trixie walks well on a leash but enjoys walking in the evenings or early morning when there is less commotion outside and she can enjoy her time to explore the outdoors. She is very well-behaved as does not chew, get on the furniture, does not beg at the table, and very rarely barks in the home. She is very smart, comes when called and stays at the door without running out when told to "stay." If you are looking for a sweet, easy-going girl, Trixie is the perfect dog for you!"

