Rescues in Action Tips: Taking care of special needs animals

ODESSA, Fla — Ladybug Farm Sanctuary in Odessa cares for special needs animals of all shapes and sizes. The group rescues and rehabilitates mostly farm animals, but the owner, Chris Hedstrom, has a big heart, and when an animal is in need, she does her best to help.

In 2020, she received a call from Texas about a puppy found under a cattle grate. The people who found the dog thought his eyes had been gouged out because they were missing. They were going to put the dog down, but before they did, they called Chris.

Chris took the puppy in and named him Parks. He is deaf and blind, and his condition results from overbreeding. He is a double Merle Aussie mix. Since taking Parks in, Chris said he had adapted well and is thriving. Parks has a heightened and amazing sense of smell and is just the sweetest dog.

WFTS

Taking care of special needs dogs can be a challenge but one that is easily met when prepared!

"Blind dogs see with their heart," said Ellen Diaz, a volunteer at Ladybug Farm Sanctuary.

Diaz said it's a good idea to invest in a trainer for blind or deaf dogs. They can offer tips and help you help them navigate their surroundings and everyday life.

Diaz said for blind dogs, you can use rings around their neck to protect them from bumping into things around the house or property. She also said for dogs who are deaf; there are different sounds you can use to communicate with them. Different touches can be used to help dogs who are blind or hard of seeing.

It's essential to come up with a daily routine and stick with it. Also, implement patience as they learn that routine and even after. Establish good veterinarian care and discuss the animal's disabilities with them so they can help you with your pet's needs.

Ensure you have a reliable caregiver to take over when you leave town. Find support groups so you can connect and talk with other pet owners who care for disabled animals.

If you'd like to contact Ladybug Farm Sanctuary,click here!