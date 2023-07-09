Rescues in Action: SweetTart

TAMPA, Fla — SweetTart, along with her momma and siblings, were rescued from a hoarding case. They were itty bitty and terrified.

Here's what Maxx and Me Pet Rescue had to say about SweetTart:

"Now, at 6 months old and weighing 15lbs, Sweettart has blossomed into an absolute sweetheart - her little face says it all. She loves playing with other dogs, collecting toys, and cuddling up next to her foster momma at night. SweetTart is now looking for her forever home - a patient one that understands her fear of new experiences and people. She needs someone who will allow her to gradually explore new things, expand her horizons, and shower her with affection and unwavering support. Let's find SweetTart the loving home she deserves."

If you'd like to take SweetTart home, click here for adoption details!