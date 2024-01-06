Rescues in Action: Stanley (Second Chance Friends)

TAMPA, Fla. — Stanley is a 70-pound, year-and-a-half-old, high-energy, fun-loving, big puppy. He came to us as an owner surrender in 2022.

He is dog-friendly and loves his foster siblings. He is healthy, UTD, neutered, crate-trained, and housebroken.

The wishlist: A family that will keep up his professional training and a fully fenced-in yard (no apartments or townhomes due to his vocalness). Potentially another dog, if not in the home, then maybe one added later. Patience. Stanley is smart and wants to please.

He is fun and happy, loves people and playing with toys. He has a great foundation and has gone through both basic training and basic training urban with Bayshore Dog Training. He knows sit, down, place, come, heel.

If you're interested in adopting Stanley, click here!