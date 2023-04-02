Watch Now
Rescues in Action: Seamus

Second Chance Friends Rescue
Posted at 11:12 AM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 11:12:08-04

TAMPA, Fla — Seamus is a playful, goofy boy that is a bit timid at first but loves his people and other dogs.

Here's what Second Chance Friends Rescue had to say about him:

He is making friends in his foster and even loves the cats in the home. Seamus came from the local shelter where he was a stray. He is housebroken and crate trained.
He could benefit from a little training and exposure to all the fun things that life has to give. Fully vetted and ready to find his forever home with a fully fenced yard and a playmate. Seamus recently completed his 6 week obedience training as well.
Seamus is timid with men and will take time and patience to warm up. He is also not a fan of little children so we ask for kids over 10 for him."

If you're interested in adopting Seamus, click here!

