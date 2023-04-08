Rescues in Action: Ripley

LUTZ, Fla — Ripley is two years old, about 50lbs full grown and a gorgeous sweet hound girl.

WFTS

Here's what AnimalLuvrs Dream Rescue had to say about her:

"She is exceptionally smart and knows her basic commands, to go to "place," "leave it," and is housebroken. She has been working hard on her leash pulling and is doing better, but will still need consistency in her new home to keep up with those good manners. Ripley reacts to people she doesn't know (and some that she does know), most dogs, children, cars and bikes by barking and pulling towards them. Her reactions are fear-based, so training has been focused on helping Ripley not have to worry about anything bad happening, including when home alone. Swimming is her favorite and if able to, she will swim 2 to 3 times per day for 30 minutes plus each time! This has worked wonders for her because it is keeping her mentally and physically engaged, which is key! When she is not swimming, Ripley loves to snuggle with her family and thinks she is a lap dog. 😍

Ripley's ideal home would be with a family that will continue to work with her, has a fenced-in yard and, ideally, a pool. She is good with older, confident kiddos and is currently in a foster home with other dogs, but if her new home had other dogs, she would need to be properly and slowly introduced."

To adopt Ripley,click here!