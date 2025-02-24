Rescues in Action: Rager, Theo, and Penny and Donald

Rager

WFTS

Hey there, I'm Rager! I might be a little shy at first, but once I warm up, I'm all about snuggles and being your loyal buddy! I'm a calm and laid-back 2-year-old Husky, and I love keeping things peaceful in the house. I have a soft spot for roast beef and gravy (yummm!) and cheese—just a little treat will win me over! I enjoy walks, but if I decide I’m ready to head home, I’ll happily lead the way. I’m pretty chill with other dogs, cats, and wildlife—I'm just more of a go-at-my-own-pace kind of guy. Especially since I’m adjusting to life with only one eye. I’m house-trained and love my big dog bed (you won’t find me on the couch or bed).

Sometimes I get the zoomies, but don’t worry, I’ll calm down soon enough. I’d be a perfect companion for someone looking for a gentle, sweet, and peaceful friend. If you think we’d be a good match, let’s make some memories together! How to adopt Rager: Fill out an application and meet your new best friend. Located in Tampa. Fixed, microchipped, and up to date on all vaccinations before adoption.

Theo

WFTS

A natural Rottweiler, he was found as a stray and was not in good shape but is now totally rehabilitated.

He is microchipped, fully vaccinated, and neutered. He would be great with older kids, but he isn't good to be in a home with cats or small animals.

Interested in adopting him? Click here for details!

Penny and Donald

WFTS

Penny and Donald are two of our 18 rescued ducks that are up for adoption. Penny came from a Good Samaritan after her friend had been taken by a predator. The Good Samaritan wanted to make sure that Penny was out of harm's way and brought her to us. Donald was one of the many ducks that we have that was found abandoned in a neighborhood to fend for himself.

With spring right around the corner, we thought this would be a good opportunity to get out our message about buying baby ducklings at Easter. Yes, they are cute little yellow ducklings and can be irresistible, just like a puppy or kitten. But, just like a puppy or kitten, the buyers need to be educated and prepared to care for the animal for its lifetime. Pekins live to be 8-12 years old when properly cared for. They require an appropriate and safe area that is fenced and has an enclosure where they can be put in at night. They also need a water source and appropriate food.

Every spring, we get numerous calls about Pekin Ducks that have been dumped in local ponds and neighborhoods. Pekin Ducks cannot fly and are defenseless. They immediately become prey for Coyotes, hawks, Bobcats, turtles, snakes and other predators, and will likely be killed within 48 hours. If you or anyone you know is thinking about buying baby ducklings, please educate them or yourself and be prepared to take care of the sweet animal for its lifetime.

Ducks make wonderful pets! They are very affectionate and have great personalities. If you are interested in having ducks as pets, please contact us. We have many up for adoption and will help you learn how to care for them.