Rescues in Action: Mr. Pillow, HoneyBee, and Ginger

Mr. Pillow

WFTS

Pillow's journey to our county shelter began tragically as he was found wandering the streets, alone and vulnerable. His once bright eyes are now shadowed by mature cataracts, making it challenging for him to navigate the world around him. The heavy flea dirt covering his body indicates an ongoing struggle against these relentless parasites. Pillow's situation is further aggravated by periodontal disease and several multifocal cutaneous and subcutaneous masses, including a large, ulcerated, alopecic mass on his ventral neck, measuring approximately 20-25cm in diameter.

Our immediate concern is the life-threatening medical conditions that Pillow faces. The X-ray results have revealed multifocal spondylosis deformans, a painful spinal issue that compromises his mobility significantly. Pillow also needs urgent surgical procedures, including a neuter and the removal of perilous masses. His severe health conditions not only cause immense discomfort but also pose a risk to his life if not addressed promptly. Pillow's current condition leaves us with no option but to act immediately to prevent further deterioration.

Our dedicated team at the county shelter has mobilized all available resources to ensure Pillow receives the care he desperately needs. We've initiated a thorough medical assessment to understand the full extent of his health challenges, lining up plans for his required surgeries and treatments.

If you're interested in adopting click here.

HoneyBee

WFTS

At about 1.5 years old and weighing 10lbs, this sweet little girl has come a long way after a rough start - she was found in the middle of a storm living in a crate in the back of a truck with no protection from the elements! While she may be a bit shy when meeting new people, once she knows you’re safe, she’s ALL about those big, loving kisses! 😘

Honeybee loves other dogs and is always up for playtime, but her true charm is in her sweet, affectionate nature. Her foster mom can’t say enough about what a little angel she is! Ready to add a whole lot of love to your life? Honeybee is ready for her forever home! 🏡💖 #AdoptDontShop #SweetHoneybee #RescueDog #ForeverHome

If you're interested in adopting HoneyBee, click here.

Ginger

WFTS

Ginger is a 2 year old American Bulldog Mix who loves walks with her people and playing with other dogs. She also loves belly rubs, chin scratches, and scratches behind the ear.

Once she gets to know you, she becomes a very loving and affectionate dog who truly enjoys having some extra structure in her life. Ginger would fit in best with a confident family that will be bringing her on plenty of adventures to continue building her social skills!

Click here for adoption details.