Rescues in Action: Mathis, Houston, Kennedy and Abilene

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Husky Haven of Florida has taken in four husky puppies. They are so adorable and ready for adoption.

Here's what they had to say about their adventure to Florida.

"Momma and babies picked up as Stray. Lady in Texas saves dogs from the streets and either finds rescues to take them in or if she is successful gets them adopters. She previously saved 2 other huskies we got from her. She does as much as she can medically. But she gives them a safe place to live, get adjusted to living with other dogs, small and big, cats, and small kids. Transport took 2 days and 19 legs from Mission Texas."

If you're interested in adopting any of these adorable pups, click here!