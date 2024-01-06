Rescues in Action: Mandy Mangrove

TAMPA, Fla. — Meet Mandy Mangroves!! She's a 6-year-old AmStaff lady at about 60 pounds of love and snuggles.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found Mandy tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek in December 2022. She was perched on the mangrove's branches struggling before deputies rescued her and got her safely to an airboat. Mandy, emaciated and covered in sores, was brought into Pasco County Animal Services, where she spent a few weeks before we had an available foster to take her in!

Can you believe she was on the news, urgent list, amazing with kids and other dogs - and yet still not adopted?

Mandy is a Velcro dog that loves to be next to you and just lay down near you. Mandy is crate trained and in a foster home with six children ranging from infants to teenagers, and such a gentle, sweet girl with them.

She recently had a dental and had a bump removed that came back as a low-grade mast cell tumor. Chest rads are clear, and they didn't find any other bumps while she was under anesthesia, which is all very good news!

If you're interested in adopting Mandy, click here!