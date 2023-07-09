Rescues in Action: Lanie and Murphy

TAMPA, Fla — Lanie is a 6-year-old female Portuguese water dog — she's a bonded pair with her 8 yr old yellow lab brother, Murphy.

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue had to say about the two:

"They are a bonded pair looking for their furever home. Both dogs walk great on a leash, love dog parks, other dogs, and belly rubs. Both dogs are very smart and are eager to please. They have had a training day with "Sit Happens dog training" and did very well (There foster siblings were doing the training so they thought they would join them). House broken and good manners. Unsure of history with children, they saw a couple of cats and the vet's office and were unfazed by them. Murphy's favorite hobbies include breakfast, ear rubs, sleeping on your bed and dinner. He is super sweet and likes to cuddle. Lanie loves toys, belly rubs and walks, she's not too concerned with food like her brother. If you're looking for a laid back pair that need little training these are the two for you!"

If you're interested in adopting these two, click here!