Rescues in Action: Kneesa

LUTZ, Fla — Meet Kneesa! ❤🐾 She is so adorable with her front paw tapping. When she gets excited, she taps her feet!

Here's what AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue had to say about her:

"This 40Ibs, 3 year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier was found in October as a stray roaming around a cemetery in Ruskin and was brought into the county shelter. Kneesa is fully vetted and completed her heartworm treatment!

This sweet, spunky little lady is house trained, kennel trained, walks perfectly on a leash, rides quietly in a car, gets along with some pups and tends to ignore her feline friends. Can you say GOOD GIRL?! 😍 Kneesa can be a bit protective or jealous at times so in an ideal world she would be your one and only. Kneesa absolutely, loves, loves her people! Kneesa is very playful, LOVES tug ropes & peanut butter nylabones. She is very smart and quick to respond to firm boundaries but will need someone patient and willing to continue working with her."

If you're interested in adopting Kneesa, click here!