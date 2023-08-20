Rescues in Action: Kali

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Rescues in Action welcomes Kali! She is a gentle and sweet-natured dog and about two years old and 45 pounds.

Here's what Fluff Animal Rescue had to say about her:

"Kali recently became a proud mother, bringing 12 adorable puppies into the world. All of her puppies have either been adopted or placed in foster care, so now it’s time for Kali to find a loving forever home where she can receive the attention and care she deserves. She has a calm and composed demeanor, making her a wonderful companion for anyone seeking a peaceful presence. Kali loves going for walks and does really well on a leash. While she's nearly housebroken, a little patience and training will help her master this skill. She gets along with other dogs with a proper introduction, though a calmer male would probably make the best fit for her. One of Kali's cherished possessions is her red pig stuffed toy, so she should never be without it! If you're looking for a furry friend who you want to snuggle up with, Kali would be an excellent addition to your family. Kali is looking for a foster or a furever home."

If you're interested in adopting Kali, click here!