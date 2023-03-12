Rescues in Action: Ivy

SPRING HILL, Fla — Ivy is a volunteer favorite! She is a beautiful, sweet, cheery, friendly, calm, loving, and very affectionate 1-2-year-old, 40-50 lb bulldog/boxer mix.

WFTS

Here's what Kathi's K9s had to say about her:

"She loves going for walks and loves cuddling on her foster mom's lap. She arrived at our rescue December 17 with her 9, two-week-old puppies. What a gentle & attentive mama she has been. Ivy will make the perfect well mannered addition to any family. She has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, & is current on flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. Her adoption fee is $250. Application to adopt is at kathisk9s.org [kathisk9s.org]. Meet greets are scheduled only for approved applicants."

