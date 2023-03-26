Rescues in Action: Gucci

TAMPA, Fla. — Rescues in Action for Sunday, March 26 is Gucci! This handsome dog is looking for a home and get's along with anyone or anything — kids, other dogs, cats and birds!

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue has to say about Gucci!

"HELLO! My name is Gucci. I am a 6 year old black lab mix that comes all of the way to you from the big city of Miami! Unfortunately, my humans had tiny humans and decided they didn’t have enough time for me. So, I was surrendered to the rescue. But that’s okay because I’m on to bigger and better things! I personally think I’m the perfect age because I’m young enough to move and groove for a night on the town, but I don’t have the crazy energy that comes with being a puppy. That being said, I do love my friends of all ages, shapes, sizes, and species! You can catch me hanging out with my canine foster siblings, or chilling on the dog bed with my feline friends. I even love my bird pal! Oh, and kids? Yea I love those tiny humans! They are okay by me! Because my original owners didn’t have much time for me, I did put on a little bit of winter weight, but don’t worry, I’ve been working on my summer bod! My workouts include playing with my foster siblings, going on lots of walks and runs, and most but not least…swimming! If there’s a body of water close by, you can be sure to find me in it! Even though my original parents didn’t have time to exercise me, they were able to teach me basic commands, including sit, stay, lay down, recall, and more! I also don’t get on any furniture, which is great if you like to keep your couch and bed clean. I share food nicely, never put my paws up on the counter, and I don’t jump when I greet you. All I need is a good belly rub or a booty scratch and I’m good to go! My gentle and lovable soul will melt your heart like Paula Dean melts butter."

If you're interested in adopting Gucci, click here!