Rescues in Action: Frazier

SEMINOLE, Fla — Frazier came into FLUFF just before Christmas with his five brothers and he, along with three others, are still available for adoption.

Here's what FLUFF Animal Rescue had to say about Frazier!

"Frazier is very loving, cuddly and incredibly smart! He is going through training very quickly with his foster parents and excels at everything he is taught. He loves playing with his foster siblings and would love another like-sized dog in the home to wrestle around with. We've never met a happier pup and would love for him to find his furever home!"

Interested in adopting? Click here!