HUDSON, Fla — Are you interested in adopting a pet similar to a cat but more cuddly? A skunk is for you!

Here's what Florida Skunk Rescue had to say about Emily:

"Emily's owner was in the military and had to go overseas and could not take Emily with him. She is very sweet and friendly. She would be a good fit in any home."

If you're interested in adopting Emily, click here!