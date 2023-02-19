Rescues in Action: Cupid

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Rescues in Action for February 19 is Cupid! He is going to steal your heart!

Kathi's K9s has him along with several other litter mates. This is how they describe him:

"This pup, along with his 8 littermates was born approximately November 26th in a north Florida animal control facility. They were transported to our rescue when they were 2.5 weeks of age. Like their mama, all the pups are friendly, cheery, curious, playful, affectionate, and very well-socialized. Cupid has been neutered, microchipped, wormed 3 times, and given age-appropriate vaccinations."

Click here if you are interested in adopting Cupid or any of his littermates!