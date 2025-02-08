Rescues in Action: Colton, Padme & Anakin, and Vicki

Colton

WFTS

Colton is about 2 years old. He's a big puppy who loves toys and chasing balls. He's very sweet and energetic. He likes other dogs and would do well with dogs his own size while he learns social skills and manners. He likes to play hard and doesn't understand his size.

No cats.

Colton is looking for an outdoor-loving family ready to show him what it's like to have a real home. A family that understands he basically grew up in a backyard with little interaction and no one to teach him manners.

He's a sweet boy who wants to love and be loved. Because of his size, he could knock you over with his excitement.

Colton seems to be housebroken and crate-trained, but he'd prefer the couch. He does well with older, big dogs who tell him to leave them alone, but with younger, playful dogs, he tends to get overly playful and doesn't understand when it's time to calm down. That's why dogs more of his size are recommended.

Click here for details!

Padme & Anakin

WFTS

Meet Padmé & Anakin: A Bonded Pair of Chihuahua Survivors!

Padmé (almost 2 years old) and Anakin (5 years old) are two tiny Chihuahuas who weathered Hurricane Milton side by side. Found as strays—terrified, thin, and covered in fleas—they never left each other's side through the storm and its aftermath. Now, they are safe, healthy, and ready for their forever home—together.

Both have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated and received dental. Anakin has successfully completed heartworm treatment. They are exceptionally sweet and loving, though their personalities complement each other beautifully—Padmé is the playful, energetic one, always ready for fun, while Anakin is the cuddly lap dog, happiest when snuggled close.

Because of their past, they can still be a little skittish, so they would do best in a quieter home without too much chaos. They get along with other dogs but can be a bit bossy (as small dogs tend to be!).

These two have been through so much together and deserve a home where they will always be cherished. If you’re looking for a perfect duo to fill your heart and home with love, Padmé & Anakin are waiting for you!

Click here for adoption details!

Vicki

WFTS

Meet Vicki, the sweetest girl in the world! This lovable Rottweiler mix is one-year-old and is all about belly rubs, snuggles, and spreading joy wherever she goes. When she's not basking in affection, you'll find her happily running and playing outside, soaking up the fresh air.

Vicki gets along wonderfully with other dogs, making her the perfect companion for any household. With her perfect mix of playful energy and cuddle-loving heart, she's sure to steal yours!

Click here for details!