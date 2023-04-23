Rescues in Action: Bourbon, Tato, Saint and Gumbo

TAMPA, Fla — If you're looking for a puppy, Rescues in Action has you covered this week! Several puppies are looking for homes!

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue has to say about them!

"Mommy was found in a truck stop fully pregnant. A week later, she had the puppies in the home of the person who found her. The person reached out to Heidi's Legacy to help find the puppies a good home and to make sure they were taken care of correctly. They were born the day after Mardi Gras hence the name the Mardi Gras puppies. We think they are Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix."

If you're interested in adopting them, click here!