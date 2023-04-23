Watch Now
CommunityAdoptable Pets

Actions

Rescues in Action: Bourbon, Tato, Saint and Gumbo

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Rescues in Action: Bourbon, Tato, Saint and Gumbo
Posted at 10:23 AM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 10:23:59-04

TAMPA, Fla — If you're looking for a puppy, Rescues in Action has you covered this week! Several puppies are looking for homes!

Rescues in Action: Bourbon, Tato, Saint and Gumbo

Here's what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue has to say about them!

"Mommy was found in a truck stop fully pregnant. A week later, she had the puppies in the home of the person who found her. The person reached out to Heidi's Legacy to help find the puppies a good home and to make sure they were taken care of correctly. They were born the day after Mardi Gras hence the name the Mardi Gras puppies. We think they are Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix."

If you're interested in adopting them, click here!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.