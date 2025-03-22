Rescues in Action: Boone, Lunadane, and Bambi and Bucky

Boone

Meet Boone, an exceptional plot hound mix with a heart of gold! At 3 years old and weighing 45 lbs, Boone is a bundle of joy and boundless energy. He’s the ideal adventure buddy, ready for walks, runs, and endless games of fetch. Boone’s social nature shines—he adores people, dogs, and even cats, making friends wherever he goes. And when the adventures are done, Boone is all about cuddles and giving sweet kisses, spreading love wherever he can.

With excellent leash manners and command skills, Boone is as well-behaved as he is lovable. In his foster home, he has been a patient and caring teacher to 5 puppies, proving just how special he is. Now, he’s eagerly waiting to find his forever family. Let’s help Boone discover the loving home he truly deserves! 🐾❤️ #FromLonelyandUnlovedtoForeverFamily

If you're interested in adopting Boone, click here.

Lunadane

Hi there, I’m Lunadane! I’m a 2-year-old Great Dane with the most gorgeous coat you’ve ever seen. But my looks aren’t the only thing that’ll steal your heart—I’m also the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet.

I’m a smart cookie who’s already potty trained, crate trained, and knows how to be on my best behavior. I’m also good with big dogs and love kiddos, but I would like to be the only dog in the home! My leash skills are pretty solid, but I’d love a little extra help to make my walks even more fabulous. When it comes to people, I’m head over paws in love. I’m a total people pup and will shower you with cuddles and affection.

I’d be so happy in a home with a fenced backyard where I can stretch my long legs and enjoy the fresh air. If you’ve got a spot in your heart (and on your couch!) for a big, loving girl like me, let’s meet! I promise to fill your days with tail wags, slobbery kisses, and so much love. Click here for adoption details!

Bambi and Bucky

We have Bambi and Bucky, a momma and her baby. Bambi is another one of the goats that we got from the mismanaged herd. She was already pregnant when she came to us and was only about 13 months old. Goats, like dogs, should not be bred until they are at least 2 years old. This made her pregnancy very high-risk. Thankfully, we kept a very close eye on her, and when she went into labor, we were there to assist. The baby did get stuck and needed intervention to get him out. He was a whopping 6.2 pounds which is the size of many human babies when they are born.

If she would have given birth in the field where she came from, the outcome would probably not have been good for mom or baby. But now, we have a very healthy mom, Bambi and baby Bucky! We would like for Bambi and Bucky to be adopted together. Bucky will need his final vaccines and to be altered (neutered) and then the two of them should be good to go to their furever home in about six weeks.

Interested in adopting them, click here!