ST. PETE, Fla — Who runs the world? GIRLS!!!! Especially when they are this cute!!

WFTS

Here's what Pet Pal Animal Shelter had to say about her:

"Beyoncé is ready to bring style and glamor to your family. She had a wonderful time at Yappy Hour last week, and loves to socialize and meet other pups. Beyoncé is a 6-month-old, 40 pound Mastiff mix. Hurry in and put a ring on it before she's gone!"

If you're interested in adopting her, click here!