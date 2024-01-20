Rescues in Action: Betty

TAMPA, Fla. — Sweet and shy Betty was found in a ditch in a Strawberry Patch in January 2022. She was very thin, covered in fleas, and loaded with worms.

Betty is healthy, heartworm-negative, and is now fully up to date with vaccinations.

Betty is a timid lady. She requires some time to decompress in a home. We have been working with her, and she has done wonderful in her foster, really coming out of her shell.

She is still a little afraid of new things but walks well on a leash with proper equipment, is crate-trained, and is housebroken.

Betty is nine years old and 55 pounds. She will need a secure, fully fenced yard. We recommend no kitties for her and no other dogs or kids. Betty attended obedience classes and learned how to sit and stay.

Interested in adopting Betty? Click here!

