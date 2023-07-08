Rescues in Action: Benny

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — Benny is fully grown, but according to his foster, he is a full-on puppy inside!

WFTS

Here's what Husky Haven of Florida had to say about him:

"Hi! I'm Benny! I am around 2 years old and am ready to learn ALL THE THINGS! My foster says even though I still have a lot of learning to do, I have come a long way and am very smart!

I am a happy boy who wants to play and explore! I want to please my family, but I don't know how yet. I'm still figuring things out. Like the leash. What is this thing? I am learning! My people need to be able to have a lot of patience with me to teach me and guide me. In return, I have a LOT of LOVE to give!

I am almost housebroken, and I can go in the crate by myself with treats. I love treats! I am a little scared of being trapped, so I am extra cautious of doorways and hallways. I am learning things with my mouth, so a home with little kids or small dogs might not be the best for me right now.

I am microchipped, neutered, and up to date-on my shots. I am ready for the next step in my adventure; come join me!"

If you're interested in adopting Benny, click here!