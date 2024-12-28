Rescues in Action: Beckett, GiGi, and Cupid

Beckett

Beckett is a strong, handsome boy with a heart of gold. He is eager to please, learns quickly, and loves to be near his humans. He is a favorite at events because he loves to say hello to everyone. He loves his daily walks and is always ready for a game of fetch.

Beckett is a 5-year-old, 75-pound pit mix. Thanks to the Pit Project and his sponsor, Samantha Collins, his adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt him.

If you're interested in adopting, click here!

GiGi

GiGi's owner was no longer able to care for her and asked us to take her in. She is very sweet, easygoing and gets along well with all of the other animals on the farm.

She is just a special girl and just wants to be around the other goats.

Interested in adopting her? Click here!

Cupid

When we named him Cupid 💘, we had NO IDEA how accurate of a prediction his name would turn out to be.

We didn’t know then that he would be a dog who is so demonstrative with his lovin’.

But we know now!

Cupid is a HEART STEALER! He loves to be held and touched. He also absolutely craves other dogs!

Cupid is the final puppy from the #sixlittlesweethearts looking for his perfect match! He’s ready to shoot HIS love arrow now that he’s made matches for all his siblings!

If you have a friendly dog looking for a sibling, if you have a family who wants a snuggly puppy, if you think this guy is as incredibly adorable as we do…. Please apply at maxxandme.org [maxxandme.org]

Cupid is 11 months old and is adorable, sporting a “goatee” on his chin! He is great with dogs and loves to play!