Canal rescue captured on officer's body camera

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Residents and fellow law enforcement members are calling a Cape Coral officer a hero after jumping into a canal to rescue a woman.

According to police, Officer Kwesi Johnson responded to a residential neighborhood around 3 a.m. Tuesday to find a vehicle sinking into the water.

Per the Cape Coral Police Department's Facebook post about the incident, "Johnson jumped into the canal, busted out the driver's side window, and rescued the female from the sinking vehicle."

The department included body camera footage from Johnson's uniform chronicling his response.

"Grab her; grab her!" a man can be heard shouting among the woman's panicked cries and background sirens of backup vehicles.

No one else was in the car, the woman can be heard saying, before worrying about the state of her vehicle.

"It's just a car," the officer says, trying to comfort her.

"Words are not enough to convey the thanks for the bravery and service to the community," wrote one Facebook user in response to the video.

"So proud of Kwesi Johnson," wrote Sue Baker in a Facebook reply. "[I] had the privilege of working with him a few years ago. I knew he would make a great police officer."