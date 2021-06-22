Best 25-Foot Garden Hose 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The best 25-foot garden hose will make your household chores easier, whether that’s watering your plants, hosing down your muddy dog or washing your car.

Garden hoses are often sold in increments of 25 feet. The longer they are, the less water pressure they can offer. If you really need a longer one, you can purchase two smaller hoses and connect them. The standard diameter of a hose is 5/8 inches, but you can find ones that are 3/8, ½ or ¾ inches as well.

Today’s garden hoses are constructed from high-tech materials that make them incredibly lightweight, yet still durable and flexible. Rubber garden hoses are heavier, but they can also be more durable. Hoses made from vinyl weigh and cost less, and they are much more flexible. The other benefit to vinyl hoses is that they are easier to store and less likely to get tangled or kinked.

You will want to verify what kind of coupling the hose has to ensure it can attach snugly to your water supply. Couplings are usually made from plastic or brass; some also have ergonomic shapes, which make them easier to work with. Brass will last longer, but plastic is better for those with limited hand strength.

You’ll also want to look at the spray nozzles, if it comes with them. Some hoses include spray heads with different nozzles. With others, you’ll need to buy a spray head separately.

In general, of course, the best 25-foot garden hose for you is the one you find the easiest to use. So, do your research and figure out what works for your home and family. Happy shopping!

Best 25-Foot Garden Hose

Price: $34.01

The brand name says it all: the Flexzilla Garden Lead-In Hose is made with a lightweight special polymer blend, so it is amazingly flexible and stands up to the harshest weather conditions. It resists kinks, lays flat when not in use, coils easily and has a bright, easy-to-see yellow-green color.

Price: $23.99

The EASYHOSE Garden Hose is one of the best 25-foot garden hoses on the market. It expands to three times its size, then contracts back to a compact size when not in use. This hose is made from high-strength latex, has an adjustable nozzle with nine spray patterns, boasts an ergonomic handle and has a flexible polyester fabric jacket.

Price: $31.89

The Briggs and Stratton 25-Feet Premium Garden Hose is sturdy and durable — made with nickel-plated, crush-proof couplings, industrial-style reinforcing and a watertight rubber washer. It has a 5/8-inch diameter, stays flexible in the coldest weather and offers a manufacturer’s warranty.

Price: $22.99

If you want a garden hose made from the latest high-tech materials, look no further than the Homes Garden Hose. It is one of the best 25-foot garden hoses on the market, with five layers of upgraded PVC, leak-proof solid brass fittings reinforced with high-quality industrial rubber, and heavy-duty nylon reinforcement.

Price: $22.99

This high-quality, 25-foot garden hose has a burst strength of 450 psi (30 bar) and is reinforced with nylon to handle the most heavy-duty jobs. The Solution4Patio Homes Garden Hose will not tangle or get kinked, and it is very easy to use.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.