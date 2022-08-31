This Vanity Fair Back-Smoothing Bra Will Enhance Your Figure

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Established at the turn of the 20th century as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, Vanity Fair was known for creating high-quality women’s undergarments by the 1920s. Right now, you can get the white version of the brand’s Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra for more than half off.

Part of the VF Beauty Back collection, this bra uses four-way stretch fabric that provides a smooth silhouette all over. In addition, the design is meant to deliver full-figure separation and support without any uncomfortable wires.

The plush-lined adjustable straps are placed closer together in the back, so they don’t slip. As a result, you can move through your day without pulling, tugging or fixing your bra. And the cups are lightly lined to provide modesty and a smoother appearance under clothing.

This back-smoothing bra has more than 40,300 ratings and 4.3 out of 5 stars. Customers who gave it five stars call it impressive for the price. They love that it provides a smooth appearance without sacrificing comfort.

“I’ve worn VS and Soma styles for years,” wrote reviewer Sharon Comba. “This is my absolute favorite! I have it in 5 colors. Great, comfortable, flattering fit. Most importantly NO riding up on band or straps falling like all in the above category, and the price (is) half of these brands!”

“This bra keeps it all in,” wrote reviewer Be, who shared a photo. “The band is wide and smooths those bulges under the arms. I will definitely get more!”

Reviewers also say that this back-smoothing bra provides excellent support, even for larger sizes.

“I hate doing reviews, but I felt compelled to after wearing this bra,” wrote Charlotte Cagnetti, who called it the best wire-free bra she has found. “I have been on a quest for a comfortable but supportive wire-free bra for some time. The trouble is, I wear a 34G and most wire-free bras have little or no support for large breasts. When I saw that I could actually order my correct size I knew I had to try it. I was so excited and surprised when I first tried it on! It fits perfectly and has great support with no poking or gouging! I was able to wear it all day on the very first day.”

The back-smoothing bras are available in an array of shades, such as Blue Sea Blass, Pink Amethyst and Moody Maroon as well as more traditional colors like black, white and beige.

The Vanity Fair Women’s Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra in the wire-free style ranges from $17.66 to $74.48 depending on the size and color. The bras are available in many sizes between 34G-42H.

