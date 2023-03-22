Amtrak launches Night Owl Fares priced as low as $5

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re the type of traveler who prefers to hit the road after dark or catch the first train out in the morning, you’re in luck. Amtrak has just announced its new “Night Owl Fares.”

This series of discounted fares is only for select routes between New York City and Washington, D.C., with several stops along the way. In addition, the fares are available on specific trains that depart between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., allowing you to travel in comfort and style at a fraction of the usual cost.

These fares include journeys from Philadelphia to Baltimore, New York to Newark and Washington D.C. to Baltimore, all starting at just $5.

For those looking to travel from New York to Philadelphia, New York to Wilmington, Virginia, Philadelphia to Washington D.C., or Washington D.C. to Wilmington, fares start at just $10.

And if you’re planning a longer journey from New York down to Washington D.C., you can travel for just $20 — all in coach seats, which come with free Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat, and the ability to bring two personal items and two bags included in the fare.

Night owls can also relax in Amtrak’s quiet car, where conversation is limited, and phone calls are not allowed. With low overhead lighting, it’s the perfect place to unwind and rest as you travel through the night.

In addition to expanding its Night Owl Fares, Amtrak is also investing in upgrading overnight and long-distance trains, as well as its Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor line. The new Acela trains will feature cutting-edge amenities, including contactless storage for luggage and winged headrests, adding a touch of luxury to your journey.

Amtrak has also extended its fee waiver for reservation changes through Dec. 31, 2023. However, cancellation fees still apply, and ticket holders who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours will receive only 75% of their ticket price as a non-refundable eVoucher.

With expanded Night Owl Fares, upgraded trains, and extended fee waivers, there are more options than ever for budget-conscious travelers looking for an affordable, comfortable, and convenient way to travel.

