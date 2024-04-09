Amazon’s buy two get one free book sale is back

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Book lovers, rejoice! Amazon’s buy two get one free sale is here, and you can stock your library at a discount. The retailer has over 1,000 qualifying items in the sale, and the event includes everything from children’s picture books to adult romantasy.

So how do you shop the sale? You can head over to the Amazon promotions page. There, you can narrow down the deals to book, and if you want further tailored browsing, there’s an option to shop by category like literary fiction and thrillers.

No coupon is required, either. Simply add your books to your cart and keep it moving. Once you head to the checkout, you’ll see that the prices have been discounted from their original listing.

You don’t need Amazon Prime to qualify for this deal, but it could help speed things along when it comes to starting your new to-be-read list. You can also get a trial of Audible for all your audiobooks needs if you’re looking to branch beyond physical books. I’m a Kindle Paperwhite person myself.

As for what titles are included in the sale, there’s a plethora, but some of the big hitters are the dragon-based romantasy “Fourth Wing,” Sarah J. Maas’ BookTok sensation “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series, classic picture books like “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle. There are also literary bestsellers, non-fiction finds, and fantasy. Basically, there’s a bit of something for everyone.

If you’re in a reading slump and are looking for a good book to devour — or just can’t resist a good book sale — Amazon’s buy two, get one free deal is going to make you very happy.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.