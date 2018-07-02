July Positively Tampa Bay Game Changer - Robert Smith

Army First Sgt. Robert Smith served in Vietnam, earned 2 Purple Hearts, and served in the Pentagon for years. He retired in Lakeland where a heart condition robbed him of both legs, but not his legacy of service.
He was 72 when he died earlier this year.
His sons took the extraordinary step of giving a stranger his prized possession: his Chevy.
Troy and Ian Smith asked the "Black Dagger Military Hunt Club" - a local charity - for help finding a special kind of veteran: someone who would see the car and all the handicap features their dad had added - as freedom.