Feeding Tampa Bay star Jeremy Gloff merges worlds on new single 'Feed the World Together'

TAMPA, Fla. — By day, Jeremy Gloff helps run Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe 2, a free full-service restaurant that provides guests fresh hot meals.

"Within those walls, everyone is equal," he says.

By night, however, Jeremy is a rock star, a favorite on the Tampa Bay area music scene for decades.

And now he's merging his two lives with "Feed the World Together," a new single made with other Feeding Tampa Bay musicians.

"The song tells the story of community and racial inequality and food insecurity," Gloff says. "It's about coming together to feed the world, whether it's through actual food, partnership of humanity."

To listen to "Feed the World Together," click here.

The uptempo song was part of a larger album Jeremy recorded during the pandemic. He didn't want the socially conscious track "to be cheesy." He just wanted it to be honest.

Jeremy and his friends will play the song at a benefit concert this Sunday January 16 at the Crowbar Ybor. Proceeds will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.