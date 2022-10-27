Brandon's Mary Frances Smith is Special Olympics Florida's Athlete of the Year

BRANDON, Fla. — Mary Frances Smith is always in a good mood, on and off the tennis court.

"I like to be happy," she said, flashing a smile in between serves. "And I like to make other people happy."

Mom Audrey, watching her daughter practice with her coach, agreed.

"We can always count on her to brighten everyone's day," she said.

Mary Frances, a 33-year-old woman with Down syndrome, was just named Special Olympics Florida's Athlete of the Year, as much for her talent at tennis, swimming and bowling as for her guiding light in the community.

"Being an ambassador for Special Olympics is my calling, and I love it," she said during her acceptance speech.

She then blew a kiss to the crowd. Because, of course, she did!

Mary Frances, who's been involved with Special Olympics for more than 20 years, has modeled on runways and performed the national anthem. This is a young lady that loves the limelight.

But she's also serious about community outreach, feeding the homeless and more.