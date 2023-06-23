14 things on sale this week that are worth the money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer is officially underway—and the Fourth of July is fast approaching— which means you’ll find big savings on a variety of items for your family, from pools to air conditioners to gardening equipment and more.

However, you may be surprised to find dozens of other items on sale right now as well, such as jewelry, vacuums, cookware and even clothing.

While there will still be more Fourth of July savings to come over the next couple weeks, take a look at some of the best items you’ll find on sale for this week. There are no coupon codes or memberships required for any of the deals — just add them to your cart and you’re all set!

MORE: Home Depot has raised garden beds with wheels for just $25

Summer is officially here and if you’re in need of a pool, Walmart has a great price on this Funsicle 10-foot QuickSet Round Above Ground Pool that is easy and quick to set up.

Now priced at $68, a savings of $20 from the original price of $88, the pool can accommodate four to five people and has enough room for occupants to float, play and swim. Made of puncture-resistant materials, it comes with a filter pump and takes just minutes to set up.

Walmart does not say when the sale ends, so you’ll want to add it to your cart quickly.

Buy Funsicle 10 ft QuickSet Round Above Ground Pool from Walmart for $68 (was $88).

You can never have too many containers for food storage and Macy’s currently has a great deal on a 24-piece set of glass containers.

Now priced at $20.23, a savings of $37.77 from the original price of $58, the set includes 12 containers in varying sizes and 12 matching lids.

Macy’s does not say when the sale ends, but it is marked as a “Last Act: Final Sale” item, so chances are there is a limited quality and they will go quickly.

Buy 24-Pc. Glass Food Storage Set from Macy’s for $20.23 (was $58).

You’ll get a great deal on a set of two cubic zirconia stud earrings from Nordstrom right now, currently priced at $27.60, a savings of $41.40 from the original price of $69.

The earrings are made of premium cubic zirconia that is set in plated sterling silver. The set includes two cuts: round and emerald. They ship in a gift box, so they’ll be ready to go if you’re giving them as a gift.

Nordstrom does not say when the sale price ends, but because it is a savings of 60%, chances are they’ll be popular and may sell out quickly. All sales are final, so the earrings cannot be returned.

Buy Set of 2 Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings from Nordstrom for $27.60 (was $69).

MORE: Get a free medium Firehouse Sub if you have the right name

A quality cast-iron skillet is a must for anyone who enjoys cooking and Nordstrom is having a great deal on one this week.

Regularly priced at $175, this 9-inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet is now $99.95, a savings of $75.05 or 42%. The skillet has an enameled finish and comes in a handful of colors including teal, red, orange and green.

Specially formulated for higher cooking temperatures, it has dual easy-pour spouts and a “handle helper” that gives you more control when moving the skillet between your stovetop, oven and plate.

Nordstrom does not list an end date for the sale, but at close to half-off, there’s a chance they could sell out pretty quickly.

Buy 9-Inch Enamel Cast-Iron Skillet from Nordstrom for $99.95 (was $175).

If you’re tired of shampoo and body wash bottles sitting on the floor of your shower, Amazon has a great deal on a Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy that can keep everything organized.

Regularly priced at $45.99, the shower caddy is on sale for $29.68, a 35% savings. The caddy has “corner-hugging” baskets for four tiers of storage and is adjustable from 5 to 8 feet, depending on the height of your shower.

Amazon prices change frequently, so if you’re in need of the shower caddy, it’s a good idea to grab it now in case the sale ends without notice.

Buy Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy for $29.68 (was $45.99).

You’ll save a whopping $160.01, or nearly 67%, on this 10-piece Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, now priced at $79.99 at Walmart.

The set includes two frying pan skillets, three different-size quart saucepans with lids, a silicone spatula and a stainless steel steamer. Made of eco-friendly nonstick granite material, it has a rivetless interior, which helps prevent food from sticking for easy clean-up.

There’s no saying how long the deal will last, but considering the deep discount, there’s a chance it could sell out quickly.

Buy Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set from Walmart for $79.99 (was $240).

If you have little ones, a utility wagon is a great idea for outdoor activities.

Amazon is offering 43% off this Mac Sports Outdoor Utility Wagon, now priced at $91.32, a $68.97 savings from the original price of $159.99.

The wagon can be used for children, pets or even carrying items to things like sporting events or concerts. Coming in seven colors, it measures 32.5 by 17.5 by 10.5 inches and holds up to 24.5 pounds.

The price could change without notice, so if you’re looking for a wagon, you may want to snatch this one up quickly.

Buy Mac Sports Outdoor Utility Wagon from Amazon for $91.32 (was $159.99).

Upgrade your movie theater with this Dxyiitoo Native 1080P High-Definition Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth from Walmart.

Now priced at $99.99, a 68.7% discount or $216 savings from the original price of $315.99, the projector has a 4K resolution and maximum screen size of 25 feet.

There is no saying how long the deal will last, so if you’ve been considering a home theater, you will want to grab this projector now.

Buy Dxyiitoo Native 1080P HD Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth from Walmart for $99.99 (was $315.99).

You can save $104.07 on this Nitrogen Collection 15-piece Cutlery Set from Macy’s, currently on sale for just $55.93, a 65% savings from the original price of $160.

The knife set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife, eight steak knives, sharpening steel, all-purpose shears and a wooden block for storing. With easy-grip handles, the set comes with a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty.

The item is marked as a “Last Act: Final Sale,” so you will want to order soon in case it sells out. All sales are final, so the knife set cannot be returned.

Buy Nitrogen Collection 15-Pc. Cutlery Set from Macy’s for $55.93 (was 160).

If you’ve been considering a new blender, Macy’s is offering a discount on this Ninja Twisti High-Speed Blender Duo.

The 34-ounce blender — priced at $119.95, $20 off the original price of $139.95 — can be used for making everything from smoothies to nut butters, frozen drinks and dips. It has five preset programs for one-touch extractions of vitamins and nutrients, smoothies, frozen drinks, spreads and bowls.

While Macy’s does not say how long the sale will last, it listed the product as a limited-time deal, so you’ll want to hurry.

Buy Ninja Twisti High-Speed Blender Duo from Macy’s for $119.95 (was $139.95).

Regularly priced at $75, you’ll save $20.05 on a pair of Old Skool Monogram Shoes from Vans, now priced at $54.95. You’ll also save another 30% ($16.49) with a coupon that will be automatically applied, taking the shoes down to $38.46, a total savings of $36.54. Plus: Shipping is free.

The shoes come in sizes 6.5–14.5 and 12 colors or styles, though the price may vary depending on which ones your order, with some being less and others being more.

Vans does not say when the sale ends or when the coupon code expires, but there is a chance one may end before the other. For the best deal, you’ll want to make sure you order soon and get both the sale price and extra 30% off discount.

Buy Old Skool Monogram Shoe from Vans for $38.46 (was $75).

If you don’t yet have a robotic vacuum (or want another), Amazon is offering a massive discount on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum.

Regularly priced at $599.99, it is currently on sale for $299.99, a savings of $300 or 50%. The bagless, self-emptying vacuum holds up to 45 days of dirt and can handle both large and small debris, plus pet hair on carpet and hardwood floors.

Amazon could change the price at anytime, so you’ll want to grab this deal while it is still available.

Buy Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $299.99 (was $599.99).

Now that warm weather season has begun, keep your home cool with this GE Smart Window Air Conditioner from Best Buy.

Regularly priced at $449.99, it is currently on sale for $339.99, a savings of $110. Recommended for a 550-square-foot room, the 12,000-BTU air conditioner has three cool settings and three fan speeds, plus a remote control, sleep mode and timer.

Best Buy does not list an end date for the sale, but you might want to grab it soon in case the price changes.

Buy GE – 550 Sq. Ft. 12,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner from Best Buy for $339.99 (was $449.99).

Even though summer has already begun, it’s not too late to plant a garden!

Home Depot is offering a deal on this Frame It All One Inch Series 4-by-4-foot Composite Raised Garden Bed, now priced at $98.79, a savings of $53.20 from the regular price of $151.99.

The 11-inch-high raised garden bed has 16 square feet available for planting and has tool-free snap-lock brackets so you can simply slide and snap the pieces together.

The raised garden bed comes in three colors, but only Uptown Brown is on sale, so make sure you’ve selected that one when placing your order. There is a limit of five per order and the price may change without notice, so you’ll want to grab it quickly.

Buy One Inch Series 4 ft. x 4 ft. x 11 in. Composite Raised Garden Bed from Home Depot for $98.79 (was $151.99).

Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.